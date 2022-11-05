To the editor: Every day, and more so since the debacle of the 2020 election, MAGA voices have been whining about voter fraud, stolen election, voting machine problems, and so much more invented nonsense. Progressives, corporate Democrats, and non-Trump Republicans have all expressed deep concerns over future elections, and some of us are already in a state of panic over the current election.
At present, as voting has begun for what will be a really messy 2022 election, reports are emerging of armed "poll watchers" in places such as Arizona taking photographs of voters and their car license plates, videotaping them dropping ballots, and accusing some voters of being "mules," bringing illegal ballots to the drop location. None of this is a surprise, as the Trump cult has been telling us since 2020 that this is what they were planning. Poll workers are quitting in droves due to fear and actual intimidation.
So what can be done?
The most effective solution would be a strong, visible federal presence at these polls. If a two bit fraud like Ron DeSantis can create an election integrity unit to intimidate anyone who has the audacity to cast a Democratic ballot, certainly Joe Biden could create protections for voters. I have been anxiously, and ever more hopelessly, waiting for some kind of a strong statement of commitment to real voter protection from our well funded and powerful federal government. And in fact, protecting Black voters in the South was first mission of the newly created Justice Department, in 1870. This is yet another moment to question: "where is Merrick Garland?"
Nancy Braus
Putney, Oct. 23