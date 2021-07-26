To the editor: I was sad to learn the United States Department of Agriculture is spending $500 million in the form of grants, loans, and technical assistance to expand slaughterhouse capacity. Instead, the federal government should fund cultured-meat research. For those who don't know, cultured meat is grown from cells, without killing. It's better for animal welfare, the environment, and public health.
Members of Congress should do everything in their power to bring cultured meat to market as fast as possible, at a competitive price with slaughtered meat. Among other things, this means legislators should support government funding for cellular-agriculture research. While the private sector has made admirable progress in the field, federal investment would truly allow it to take off.
Jon Hochschartner
Granby, Conn., July 16