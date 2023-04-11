To the editor: After 27 years, the Windham Regional Career Center's highly successful Digital Arts program is on the precipice of being thrown away. In a March 31 Reformer article Bob Audette noted that WRRC Director Nancy Weiss “said she looked at whether film making was in high demand in all of New England, and concluded it was not." But anyone even remotely familiar with the field will know this to be instantly and transparently false. Her real reasoning lies farther down the article where it becomes apparent the program is getting the axe in order to fund HVAC repairs.

I graduated from BUHS in 2006 but thanks to the Digital Arts program I was already employed as an editor well before I ever left high school. During my junior year, the film program received a grant to create a feature length film. Upon seeing the finished movie, Vermont Films owner Tim Wessel offered me a position as an editor. Today, more than 13 years later, I continue to work as an editor and production manager for PhillyCAM, a TV station in Philadelphia. Having spent nearly half my life gainfully employed in the field I set out to work in, it’s disheartening to know that the class that started it all for me is being shut down.

As for Weiss’s claims that filmmaking skills are “not in demand,” this couldn’t be further from the truth. It’s important we divorce ourselves from the idea that Vermont’s lack of draw for big Hollywood productions (who only set up in states they can bully into providing unnecessary tax breaks) matters here. The pandemic brought with it a massive influx in the need for skilled video creatives to help generate the kinds of premade video content that used to originate in person. Since 2020 I’ve routinely been forced to turn down work due simply to the overwhelming demand. Video careers are on the rise in almost every single available metric (hit up Forbes or the WSJ if you want confirmation) and school’s across the country are scrambling to expand their video curriculum to accommodate this rapid shift, making the WRCC’s move to shut their existing program seem all the more ridiculous. I can only hope that it’s not too late to reverse course on this disastrous decision before a thriving program with three decades of history gets traded in for a new HVAC.

Roland Boyden

Marlboro, April 7