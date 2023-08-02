To the editor: I'd like to thank Peter "Fish" Case for his recent contributions to the editorial page of the Reformer. His comments about the youth vote are the most sensible I've seen in the pages of this paper. His assessment of the limited perspectives and capacities of an average 16-year-old fit with our current neurological understandings of brain development and are consistent with the other rules we agree upon regarding the reasoning abilities of teenagers. I've met some remarkably wise 16-year-olds over the years, but they tend to be the exception and we should not be establishing rules that fit all based upon exceptions. And thank you for recognizing the good work of the Brattleboro Police. As a downtown resident I've had the opportunity to witness more than my fair share of police interventions and they always have been patient, understanding, kind and supportive, regardless of gender, race, or ability. The police in this town are an asset I feel so grateful for.
Paul Rodrigue
Brattleboro, July 28