To the editor: An open letter to the person on Fairground Road in Brattleboro who flies a flag saying "F*** Biden, Trump 2024":
That flag is exactly why I will never vote for your candidate. I support your right to support the candidate you feel is best for America, but you don't have to be mean, crass, and tasteless while doing it. We can disagree respectfully, and not with open disdain. But I realize you're just taking your cues from the candidate himself. Trump is also mean, petty, callous, disrespectful, and vindictive. Say what you want about Biden's policies and performance, but at least he is none of these things. During the 2020 campaign, he said, I may disagree with you, but I will be your president, too. Could you see Donald Trump doing that? Trump's presidency was disastrous for the nation in this respect: he taught us to hate one another, and to do so openly. We are still suffering from this, as this flag proves. The last thing we need is Trump back in the White House.
Robert Wickberg
Putney, Nov. 1