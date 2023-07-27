To the editor: On July 19, Jodi Keller, chair of the Dover Free Library Trustees, summarily informed John Flores, director of the library, that his employment had been terminated “for the good of the community” ("Longtime Dover library director fired," July 19). John has been library director for 24 years — always working “for the good of the community!”

The Dover Free Library, under Mr. Flores’s direction, is one of the jewels of the Deerfield Valley. Over the years, he has brought his energy, warmth, imagination, intelligence and profound love of books to our community. As a result, the Dover Free Library is truly a community treasure.

Mr. Flores established innovative programs, welcomed all visitors to the library, and retained a motivated, capable and enthusiastic staff. Ask any patron of the the library, or any of the many participants of all ages and backgrounds in the varied library activities and events, and you will surely hear praise, gratitude, and appreciation for Mr. Flores.

To our knowledge, the trustees have given no reason for firing Mr. Flores, either to him or to the community he has served so well. We cannot see how his termination can, in any way, be “for the good of the community.” The Trustees owe all of us and Mr. Flores an explanation, an apology and a reversal their unseemly decision.

Faith Schuster

West Dover

Ellen Bronstein

Newfane

July 25