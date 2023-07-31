To the editor: John Flores was the librarian at the Dover Free Library for 24 years. He has been a dedicated community servant, putting on creative and interesting programs, thoughtfully buying books locally whenever possible.
In the week of June 20, John was fired from the library with no cause. After 24 years, he was escorted out of his former workplace like a criminal. No notice. No "thank you for your service." Just walked out as if he was a thief.
In the news article in the Brattleboro Reformer, a recently resigned trustee echoed John's feeling about the library board: that they wanted to micromanage the library. The board has a job, but it is not to argue with the staff about the physical arrangement of the library partitions, for example.
It is curious that a board in a small community would be thinking that purchasing from Amazon was a great idea, a company that has contributed to countless small business failures impacting town centers. As a bookseller who frequently sells books to area libraries, always at a 25 percent discount on almost all purchases, I have researched Amazon pricing, and concluded that with the vast variety of discounts offered at Amazon, we are offering prices that are completely comparable in the aggregate.
After speaking with John, he stated that the story in the Reformer was correct, that it was likely a personal vendetta.
As Windham County residents who work in the field of books, we are outraged that a hardworking, creative, and loved employee can be fired in this manner with no consequences to the board. John was planning to retire from this job after 25 years This firing was strictly an act of cruelty, something we are seeing far too much of at this time. Firing John was likely not done with the input and support of the community, and he should be rehired with back pay immediately. An apology would not hurt either.
Nancy Braus, Guilford
Ann Zimmerman, Guilford
Clea Boone, Marlboro
Fhar Meiss, Brattleboro
Sequoia Salasin, Brattleboro
July 25