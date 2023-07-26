To the editor: On Tuesday, July 18, the Dover Free Library board of trustees fired the library director John Flores after 24 years of loyal service ("Longtime Dover library director fired," July 19). John was not provided with any written justification/documentation for his termination. Apparently, the only reason given was that it was “for the good of the community.”

The following is an excerpt from a state library standard:

Directors are usually dismissed only after serious infractions of Board policy, violation of the law, or very poor performance coupled with unwillingness or inability to improve. It is important that reasons for dismissal are carefully documented. The Board has a responsibility to ensure that personalities and biases are not factors in any dismissal decision. The dismissal and/or appeals procedure should be described explicitly in Board policy and allow the Director a full hearing to discuss specific charges. A Board should not begin a dismissal process unless it understands the implications, has consulted with the appropriate local government officials, believe its position is defensible, and has obtained appropriate legal advice from an attorney. Working with the community’s HR staff is very helpful in this process to ensure all procedures are followed correctly. The following factors should be considered prior to making a final decision to dismiss a Library Director:

• Was there notice given to the employee?

• Was the reason for termination reasonably related to library employment?

• Was there an investigation and documentation?

• Was the investigation fair and objective?

• Was there proof of a violation?

• Is there equal treatment of other library employees in similar situations?

• Is termination of the Library Director an appropriate disciplinary action?

It would seem that the current board did not follow these standards.

I was the chairman of the library board of trustees until March, 2023. I resigned at that point due to conflicts with three of the board members. I did not like the way they were dealing with John or their approach to micro-managing the day-to-day operations of the library. The latter is not in their area of responsibility. I was replaced as chair person by Jodi Keeler. She, along with two other board members, had clear personal conflicts with John. These personal vendettas appear to be what subsequently led to his termination. Note that a fourth board member, Aurora Roberts, resigned at the same time I did for the same reasons.

It must be noted that the patrons of the library, which include the citizens of Dover, residents of surrounding towns, and second home owners, were never surveyed to find out their feelings about how John ran the library. If they had been, I am sure that it would be perfectly clear that John was admired and respected and was felt to be a perfect director for the Dover Free Library. How is his termination “good for the community?”

Ed Brookman

East Dover, July 25