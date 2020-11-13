Letter to the Editor
This fall, Brattleboro Baha’is joined with others around the world in celebrating the birthdays of The Bab and Baha’u’llah, divine educators who inspired a religious movement in the middle of the 19th Century that led to the establishment of a new world religion - the Baha’i Faith. The appearance of these divine educators fulfilled the prophesies of previous Revelations. They confirmed fundamental spiritual laws and teachings that have guided humanity for thousands of years and proclaimed new laws and principles that will enable the emergence of a just and peaceful world civilization – that recognizes the oneness of humanity and provides equity for all. During these trying times we might find ourselves wondering how to proceed towards such a goal. Baha’u’llah writes: “Every age hath its own problem, and every soul its particular aspiration. The remedy the world needeth in its present-day afflictions can never be the same as that which a subsequent age may require. Be anxiously concerned with the needs of the age ye live in, and center your deliberations on its exigencies and requirements.”
Some of the “needs of the age” in which we live in – eliminating all forms of prejudice, an equitable economy, health care, education to develop well trained minds, and the environmental challenges – are indeed needed and require solutions. Though to truly solve these, and others, unity, cooperation, and reciprocity are essential… to be as one world family.
Baha’u’llah says: “That one indeed is a man who, today, dedicateth himself to the service of the entire human race. The Great Being saith: Blessed and happy is he that ariseth to promote the best interests of the peoples and kindred of the earth.”
With this in mind, Baha’is have developed programs that involve studying spiritual principals and prayers leading to ways to be of service to humanity. Brattleboro Baha’is are offering a study group via Zoom for individuals interested in learning more about how spiritual principles support and inform ones’ desire to be of service to mankind. For more information about this program contact us at brattleborovtbahais@yahoo.com or our contact our national website www.bahai.us.