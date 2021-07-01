To the editor: I am responding to a letter written to the Reformer by Daniel Brown titled "The double standard around Israel" (June 24).

I would like to clarify and dispute Mr. Brown's claims regarding his comments about the former Grand Mufti, Hajj Amin al Hussenini of Palestine. Mr. Brown said, "he shared Adolf Hitler's genocidal views which he broadcast to his people." According to historian David Kaiser, Harvard professor, Bib Netanyahu spread this distorted truth at a World Zionist Conference. Bibi Netanyahu claimed that Hajj Amin al Hussenini was the "brain child of the Holocaust." To counter this claim there is a full recording now available online to counter this manipulation of truth. Time Magazine has the recording available.

While this Grand Mufti did apparently meet with Hitler as Germany and Palestine were allies, he did not say this. The Grand Mufti was also angry at Britain for being involved with Palestinian lands being taken. He did not promote genocide. Hitler himself decided this after their meeting.

Regarding "honor killings" ... Mr. Brown stated he enjoyed "Palestinian hospitality" during his stay there, then veered quickly into cultural bias about honor killings in Palestine, stating "they still do this." Who is they? There are rare cases of honor killings today in Palestine and the practice is condemned. This is an ancient pre-Islamic practice from early tribal Arabs related to adultery. Also, ancient Jews practiced a similar method of stoning before the advent of Islam. It is relayed to me through a friend in Gaza that any family member now who kills their daughter in an honor killing is also imprisoned and can receive the death sentence. In essence, these honor killings are world wide, Pakistan being the most prevalent. The United States has also had honor killings. We may be quick to judge other countries, however there are endless murders in families in our own country not described as honor killings but clearly similar in nature.

Mr. Brown states that when Israelis kill a few hundred Palestinians, activists explode in outrage. In 2014 2,300 people were killed. Does Mr. Brown know that many of those killed are children and babies? Does Mr. Brown know about snipers that shoot children's eyes in towns and village? Does Mr. Brown know that young children are imprisoned by the IDF and there are reports of physical and sexual abuse? Does Mr. Brown know about snipers that were at the "March of Return," that was a peaceful demonstration for over a year that killed and maimed many, including medics and journalists? Does Mr Brown know that ordinary Palestinians have no access to any guns or weapons as we send almost $4 billion to Israel for weapons?

Our former President Jimmy Carter was one of the first government officials to call Israel's treatment of Palestinians apartheid. It is ironic that Mr. Brown spoke of imagining the Abenaki Indians knocking on our doors demanding their land back. Ironically, that is exactly what is happening in East Jerusalem with settlers banging on Palestinian doors to give them their houses! And many of these settlers are from Brooklyn! Does Mr. Brown know about the storming of the Al Aqsa mosque by settlers almost daily attacking worshippers.

I hope Mr. Brown will research more of his complaints that the Palestinian issue and victim issue is overblown. There are beneficial Jewish organizations such as Jewish Voice for Peace, J Street and Anna Baltzers book, "A Witness in Palestine." Why this area of the world is so important is because it is considered the Holy Land to Christians, Jews and Muslims.

My last comment to Mr. Brown is that we have to focus on the present situation and not dredge up old distorted myths.

Margaret Robbins

Putney, June 29