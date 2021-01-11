Editor of the Reformer:
I think people should realize that although there's evidence that wearing masks reduces the incidence of coronavirus, it doesn't reduce the risk to zero. Even a medical procedure mask is only about 80 percent effective, although the N95 masks are better.
So even if you wear a mask when you go out, you should act as if you didn't and pay attention to social distancing, washing hands, etc.
I see a lot of people wearing masks that don't cover their nose. Now, perhaps they are mouth breathers or perhaps they have medical reasons to do so, but it makes me uneasy. Also, they say bandanas aren't effective at all.
I'm not a medical person or an official, just a woman who worries what would become of her sheep if she was whisked off with the virus.
Gretchen Becker
Halifax, Jan. 6