To the Editor: I was thinking recently about the wars the U.S. has been involved in the last 50 years where we gained nothing, yes, nothing... well, not if you consider the profits made by the government contractors. I did a score card of government contractors vs American people. We will start with Vietnam: thousands dead American soldiers. Tons of money spent. We left with nothing and in fact we ran for our lives to get out of there. Government contractors 1, the American people 0. Now the Iraq war: Dead Americans soldiers. Tons of money spent. We left with nothing. Government contractors 2, The American people 0. Now Afghanistan: Dead American soldiers. Tons of money spent. We left with nothing. We left in the worst evacuation in American history and left tons of guns and equipment for the Taliban. Interesting that government contractors can now remanufactured all that stuff and make profits when we could have given to the Ukrainians. Could you imagine our government leaving thousands of machine guns to responsible American citizens. So, government contractors 3, the American people 0. And Now Ukraine: Oh my gosh. Tons of money spent and no strategy to win. Wow… Government contractors 4, the American people 0. I know for a fact that our government ran a campaign that snookered the American people in to believing Trump was the worst president ever but guess what, Trump did not want us getting involved in any more wars! Oh my! It might be too late, but Americans need to get some smarts soon!
Rick Kenyon
Brattleboro, Feb. 20