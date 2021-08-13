To the Editor: I enjoyed seeing the photos of our lovely West River in the Monday, August 9 issue of the paper. On the right, someone from the Brattleboro Outing Club’s rowing program was repairing the docks. On the left someone else was enjoying a cool dip in the river. As a member of both BOC and RowBOC, I would like to add some context. The dock belongs to the BOC and it is there to launch and return the rowing shells in the boathouse. We share our dock with hundreds of people who use it for sunbathing, swimming, fishing, and relaxing. We ask that anyone visiting the dock read the sign posted there before using it and follow the “be safe, be kind, be respectful” expectations. You may be asked to leave the dock when we bring boats down or dock them. We do this because the boats and the oars are very big and take up a lot of room, and we don’t want anyone to get hurt. RowBOC maintains and repairs the dock, which was evident in the pictures, for the purpose of rowing. We are happy that so many people love this spot as much as we do and just ask that when you enjoy it you take good care of it as if it were yours. And if you see people treating the docks in an unsafe or disrespectful manner, encourage them to read and follow the sign.
Janice Stockman
RowBOC member
Brattleboro, Aug. 10