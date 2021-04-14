To the editor: In response to the letter, "Abusive, neglectful parents should take responsibility for drug addiction" (April 1):

Everyone is entitled to their opinion; however, I am going to assume by the judgmental tone of the letter and lack of compassion it shows that the author has no actual knowledge or personal experience with a loved one who has suffered from substance use disorder. If they did they would know the pain and suffering on a level many people can't comprehend.

You've made a bold yet overgeneralization of how you assume the parents of all children with substance use disorder have parented. Like anything in life, doing a good or poor job at something - especially something as important as parenting - can have many different outcomes, even when parents do their best. Imagine your shock to discover that there are many parents out there who have done their absolute best and still have a child who suffers from substance use disorder.

As to the comment, the addict is having too much fun to stop? If you ever saw the look of pain in your loved one's eyes, and knew the shame they feel for their actions you would cringe at having made such a critical judgement.

As hurtful as your words are to those who suffer from substance use disorder and their devastated families who are fighting to save their own sanity and their loved ones lives - I would never wish you to understand this pain. It is hell.

Patricia Branley

Wardsboro, April 7