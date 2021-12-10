To the editor: So you bought a new press; what a waste. Now you can print a slick looking paper but you can't get it delivered to subscribers. The delivery by mail is not working. Some days I get a paper, other days I don't. The papers I get may be a few days old. Fridays are particularly bad. Since the inception of this new delivery system I have received two Friday papers, one on a Monday, the other on a Tuesday. Who wants Friday's newspaper on Tuesday? It is only useful to put in the bottom of the birdcage. Do not be surprised when many long-time readers do not renew their subscriptions.
Susan Daigler
Dummerston, Nov. 25