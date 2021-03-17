To the editor: In her daily "Letters from an American," the incomparable Boston College historian, Heather Cox Richardson, provided her readers with a brilliant, succinct summary of what is at stake with H.R. 1, the For the People Act that was recently passed by the House of Representatives and has now been moved on to the Senate for its consideration.
In so doing, she also made crystal clear as to why it is crucial to eliminate the filibuster in the Senate so as to prevent the Republicans from blocking this crucial act, as well as other progressive legislation that will hopefully be offered by the Biden administration in the time ahead.
Richardson wrote, “At stake in this issue in the immediate future is the passage of H.R. 1, the For the People Act, a sweeping voting rights bill passed last week by the House of Representatives. Senate Republicans have vowed to kill the bill. Increasingly unpopular, Republicans are dependent on voter suppression techniques and gerrymandering — both addressed in the bill — to continue to have a shot at winning elections. In illustration of that need, Republican legislatures across the country are currently trying to pass a slew of voter suppression measures.
“For their part, Democrats recognize that if the Republicans’ voter suppression and gerrymandering techniques are allowed to go forward unchallenged, Democrats will be hard pressed ever again to win control of the government. The nation will, in effect, become a one-party state not unlike the one that controlled the American South from the 1870s to the 1960.
“So, H.R. 1 spells the future of the American political system: with it, Republicans will have to reform and win elections on a level playing field; without it, Democrats will be unlikely to be able to compete against Republican rigging of the system.
“The future of the nation depends on H.R. 1; the future of H.R. 1 depends on the filibuster."
While passage of the For the People Act is not quite the revolution in democracy we require at this moment in this nation of ours, it at least is a step in the right direction to preventing the Republicans from realizing their authoritarian quest for establishing minority rule over the majority.
Tim Stevenson
Athens, March 9