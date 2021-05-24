To the editor: One of the glories of our country is the idea that every American has the right to cast a vote. This has been at best an aspiration, as never, at any time, have all Americans been able to exercise this right. It is, however, a noble goal, and one that is again threatened by laws proposed in many states, including in New Hampshire, to limit that right by making it more difficult to vote.
The For the People Act is before the U.S. Congress. It would ensure that all people, no matter their race, zip code, or background, can cast their ballot without facing barriers. It would guarantee automatic voter registration, same day voter registration, and expanded early voting to make voting more accessible to everyone. As the last election showed, it will increase voter participation and it will not lead to electoral fraud.
The only way to pass this in the U.S. Senate may be to fix the filibuster that Mitch McConnell is expected to use. I urge New Hampshire senators Shaheen and Hassan to do whatever it takes to pass the For The People Act.
Sincerely,
David Blair
Harrisville, N.H., May 22