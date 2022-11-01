To the editor: Sara Coffey has been an energetic, dedicated member of our two-town community, meeting weekly with neighbors over their concerns, working with anyone, Democrat, Republican, Progressive, and independent, on legislative solutions to many of the problems facing all of Vermont. She is thoughtful, measured, articulate, and easy to talk to.
Nancy Gassett, despite her large, expensive yard signs and bulk mailing, is secretive and misleading. Her message is focused negatively and confusingly on Coffey, without offering a positive platform. Searching for information on her ideas and background yields nothing — no interviews or debates, no clear stands on issues. In fact, not even a photo of her, anywhere. On her glossy mailing she shows an altered picture of her opponent.
Now a week before the election, Ms. Gassett has sent a long position paper to True North Reports (which reports “the other side of Vermont news.”) She explains why she feels that the Vermont mailed-ballot system is an insecure failure. Her position is completely negative, attacking the integrity of the legislature and the secretary of state. Her positive solution: “One way to bring accountability is to vote out the elected officials who voted yes for the present Vermont election system.” One may ask if there are other issues to be considered or solutions to be offered.
In Vermont and the rest of the United States, candidates are required to report openly during their campaigns what money they are spending and where they got it — unless it is under $500. Sara Coffey has done this meticulously. George Aiken set the Republican standard for running inexpensive Vermont campaigns. Nancy Gassett? A big spender, but she has reported no expenditures to the state. Her extravagant lawn signs alone have clearly cost her much more than the minimum.
So on one side, we can choose an open, hardworking legislator with a proven record. On the other hand, we have an inexperienced political newcomer who ignores the law and the traditions of the Vermont Republican party. This is a clear but sad choice.
Andy Burrows
Guilford, Oct. 30