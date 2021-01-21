Editor of the Reformer:
Stu Lindberg’s whine (“Forced silence breeds resentment,” Jan. 15) deserves several responses.
1) The first amendment applies to government action, not to decisions of private entities like social media companies. It has NO relevance to the current situation. Nor does the Declaration of Human Rights.
2) The suggestion that repeated misinformation and bald-faced lies are merely the expression of “questions and concerns they have regarding the past and current activities of President elect Joe Biden” doesn’t pass the straight face test.
3) Notwithstanding the fact that millions of people believed the earth was flat and in the center of the universe, reality persists unmoved. Tinker Bell was wrong: even if we all believe it, we still can’t fly.
3) The social media companies acted BECAUSE there has already been violence and as a way to prevent more of it. Their platforms were being used not just to propagandize, but to actively organize violent rebellion against our democratically elected government. Should they also be open to Al Qaeda?
4) The resentment Lindberg and his cohorts feel is nothing compared to the massive and well justified resentment of people of color and Native Americans in this country, who have suffered for centuries far worse fates than being “deprived” of social media.
In short, Stu, cry me a river.
John Greenberg
Marlboro, Jan. 15