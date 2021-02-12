To the Editor: Thank you for your profile on Patrick Murphy, BUHS alum and US Ambassador to Cambodia ("Brattleboro Union High School grad represents Vermont values half a world away," Feb. 9).
In 2014, while he was serving in Thailand, Patrick was profoundly helpful to my family. My son Ben, who was teaching in that country, was seriously injured when struck by a truck. We received a call from Patrick, telling us where Ben had been taken for treatment, giving us an overview of his condition, and offering all manner of assistance. His calm and kind manner, our Vermont connection, and the command he had of every detail of Ben's situation was so very reassuring. I immediately flew to Thailand, where Patrick offered further support in dealing with the health care and legal systems as well as the practical details of an unplanned visit to a foreign country. He continued to encourage us to contact him with any further need of assistance.
Patrick grounded us during a horrific situation, giving us an anchor that we knew we could count on. I will be forever grateful for that Vermonter, half-way around the world. He continues to represent our country, and our State, with distinction.
Cindy Jerome
Dummerston, Feb. 10