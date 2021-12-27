To the Editor: "Stupid is as stupid does." I never quite got the meaning until recently. Basically, even though a person is not stupid, he/she might be judged to be stupid if he/she does something stupid.
We should consider wearing a mask indoors in public. Some just don't understand the importance of wearing a mask to protect the public health, and they need education. A few think that wearing a mask is a threat to their personal freedom. Such folks will literally put themselves, their families, their friends, their coworkers, and everyone else they contact at risk of a very transmittable dangerous virus rather than wear a piece of cloth over their nose and mouth when they are inside in public. They think that this is a threat to their freedom? If this sounds crazy, it's because it is.
A recent informal survey found that only 40 percent of those entering the Cumberland Farms store on Northside Drive in Bennington were wearing a mask. We are in the midst of a significant rise in the prevalence of the delta virus in Bennington County, and the very transmissible omicron virus is on its way. Wearing a mask protects the individual and the public. I am sure that we could do better.