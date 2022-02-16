To the editor: Just to put things in a better perspective regarding the GOP-led censure of U.S. House Republicans Liz Cheney (Wyoming) and Adam Kinzinger (Illinois), specifically for their roles as members of the House Select Investigative Committee on the January 6, 2021 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol Building:
After Congresswoman Cheney was stripped of her other House Committee assignments by the House leadership in May, it was in November of 2021 that the Wyoming GOP expelled her from the state Republican Party.
It is important to note though that Cheney was expelled by a razor thin majority of its state GOP; the vote to expel in November was 31-29.
What this says to me, but what it also should say to the national GOP, is that Wyoming GOP Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel is going out on a very shaky limb issuing her denouncement of long-time staunch Republican Cheney.
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell took issue with exactly this position that McDaniel and others in her party are taking, stating that the views of these two House members on the investigative panel were needed and should be respected.
Clearly, McConnell is doing his best to salvage the true GOP; to do otherwise would be to undermine his own leadership position within the party. His statements are surely politically calculated.
But the Wyoming party leader would do well to stop and take heed, not to speak of other House members who adhere to this revolt within the GOP. The Wyoming party leadership could, and very likely will, regret the move to censure both Cheney and Kinzinger.
Matt Mills
Putney, Feb. 9