To the editor: Good to see the excellent obituary in the January 11 Reformer for Fred Humphrey, of Guilford, who died January 5.
Having worked with Fred on numerous projects over the years in several Guilford organizations not mentioned in the write-up, I appreciate this opportunity to add a few important items to Fred’s long biography of service through Guilford nonprofits.
Foremost, and no doubt omitted in error in the obituary, Fred served a number of years in town offices, such as Justice of the Peace — in which capacity he performed a number of marriage ceremonies — and notably as a member of the Select Board for a number of years, including as chair.
Another organization of which Fred was a member was Broad Brook Grange. Fred always donated gallons of milk for our sugar supper and brunches, and his most-valued help was in mowing the lawn at the grange hall in the years when the grange organization continued to own the building.
The topic of ownership of the building reminds me of the next nonprofit in which Fred had a significant role. Fred was part of the effort to establish Broad Brook Community Center, Inc., formed to purchase, renovate and operate the building. He was one of the original five incorporators who got the new nonprofit going, and at our organizational meeting was elected to the new board, on which he served until he had to retire due to his health. Fred and I co-wrote the by-laws, sitting at the dining table in his hilltop home with the spectacular view of a major part of Guilford. It was a bit of work, but much of our time was spent chatting about this and that. Fred’s interests and abilities ranged widely.
Finally, of all these organizational pursuits, I’m sure Fred would most want to have mentioned his founding of Guilford Preservation, Inc. When a key piece of land, including the large, open field, which welcomes travelers coasting down Route 5 into town, became available, Fred had concern that it might be built upon. He also had a pipe dream about senior housing on a portion of the land.
Fred brought the idea to Town Meeting of the town purchasing the land, and when that vote failed he got together with some other residents and formed Guilford Preservation, Inc., which bought the land and kept it open, mowed, occasionally occupied by sheep. Although the senior housing didn’t materialize for Fred to see — or live in! — there are now some very early initiatives to both use the land for community farming, and to possibly create some more much-needed housing in Guilford.
I hope whatever is built there might be named after this valued citizen of Guilford.
Don McLean
Guilford, Jan. 12