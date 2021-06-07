To the editor: Free speech matters, especially during a time of rampant corruption and abuses of power. Readers like Jason Schmotzer and Andy Davis might benefit from further investigation into the information that doesn't support their view.

Safety studies for experimental COVID vaccines will not be final until 2023; thus, we only have the current estimates available from the CDC to work with. Here is what we know to be true: Vaccinated people spread COVID, too. CDC says self-reported breakthrough cases (similar to vaccine injuries) will be an underestimate. Like Mark Borax said in his letter, children have a .003 percent chance of dying from COVID. CDC estimates that people have a .002 percent chance of dying from the vaccine based on the data that is available; Vermont specific CDC data puts the death rate after vaccination to 3 percent.

Pfizer is a corporate criminal having paid more than a billion dollars in fines to the US Government for having lied about the safety and efficacy of its products. A recent Gallup poll shows that people in the United States grossly overestimate the hospitalization rate and deaths due to COVID, especially Democrats. Only 1 to 5 percent of people with COVID will be hospitalized or die. More than 80 percent of COVID deaths are people over age 65.

The panic porn of mainstream media is spreading massive ignorance. I am happy to be socially burned at the stake with Mark Borax for saying: I think parents are nuts for feeling peer pressured to offer their children to criminals like Pfizer. I hope like the old owners of our local paper that printed every letter I have ever submitted, that the new ones have the guts to challenge the kind of ignorance that can easily turn into mass psychosis.

Marcella Eversole

Putney, June 1