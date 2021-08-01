To the editor: I ask for our representatives to lend their hearts to the job of repairing artificial riffs that nonetheless have caused great divides. American people love American people. Those who are unable to embrace humanity in all its colors and styles, are fooled into hatred. The free exchange of ideas and viewpoints is vital to our truth speaking. We are, after all, a synthesis of multinational, multidenominational, and multiage truths. That is us. Without naming names, we have representatives who are carrying the torch of hate, classifying certain people as dangerous and hateful and to be silenced. It appears that those who say hate has no home here are succumbing to its fever.
I went to the beach last week, Hampton (N.H.). In every direction peaceful, contented people, people of every skin color, size and leanings enjoyed being alive together. The hum of conversations in multiple languages rose pleasantly from the blankets, and laughter spattered the air as the waves rode the wet hard sand rolling white foam over itself. In the water I laughed and smiled with some people I didn't know.
But I DID know them. I knew their hearts. They love. We all love. Even convinced of perniciousness we still do our best to love. And to come together, we truly must be willing to listen. We must bite our tongues, sit back and let words that we do not agree with be said, until we understand how the other is yet loving. And speak our truths without contempt. It is only through this respect of multiple viewpoints will we arrive at harmony.
Freedom is central to the foundation of our country; freedom to choose, freedom to marry, freedom to do business, freedom to be unique and freedom to worship. Freedom to gather and breathe into the air our words of concern we carry in our hearts. We must be alert to the rush towards convenience, where pills solve our woes, rather than the time consuming attention to food raised with our devoted love, thus offering healthier energetic value in return. We should be alert to the methods of seeding hatred the elitists and politicians employ in services rendered by organized news. We should be alert to the untruths they speak to control us, the isolation and distance demanded of us, suffocation of our voices, the deaths and injuries after compliance. Elites see majorities of free people as inconvenient, unequal and unwanted.
Good sense ought to be our common denominator. Love IS stronger than all other forces. It is as strong as a tidal wave and as soft as a soothing cool mist on a hot tempered brow.
Even in my loving household we have different ideas about our "leaders." The truth is we each need to step up with even more love, and stop accepting aggressive hatred coming from anywhere. Refuse to accept hate that keeps us divided or fear that makes us compliant. Refuse censorship, refuse hateful labels. Freedom as a ruling theme is far more healing and creates a safer society. The elites have not promoted peace. They are not our gods, nor are they good at loving humanity.
Neither party has a corner on love. Love exists in all Americans. Let us hold fast in our faith. We are going to love every American in our freedoms. Notice where the news and politicians tell you otherwise. When they do, trust them not. GOD is good. All who love are strong.
Emily Peyton
Putney, July 28