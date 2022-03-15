To the editor: Regarding the story ("Keep on truckin': Area residents support truck convoy traveling to DC," March 3) about locals standing on bridges over I-91 to support the so-called “freedom convoy.” I have a suggestion for them and the truckers: the best way to champion freedom would be a blockade of Mar a Lago!

Turn your misplaced and uninformed anger against the true enemy of freedom and democracy, Donald Trump, the sitting president who tried to overthrow our democratic election processes and prevent the constitutionally enshrined legal transfer of power while inciting a murderous insurrection against Congress. While the patriotic heroes of democracy are fighting for their lives in Ukraine, these people are once again putting personal freedom over responsibility to others and the needs of the health and well being of the larger community.

Bill Conley

Dummerston, March 4