To the editor: Has any headline in the venerable histories of Vermont’s Bennington Banner and Brattleboro Reformer been as egregious as Paul Belogour’s Feb. 22 opinion column, “War is the answer”? As we watch the unprovoked destruction of a sovereign democratic nation, the slaughter of innocent Ukrainians, and Putin’s inevitable nuclear threat to life on earth, it becomes more obvious by the hour that war is never “the answer.”

I hope that Belogour, the owner of both papers, by now sincerely regrets making such an abhorrent argument in these pages: it’s all good as long as the U.S. derives some economic benefit.

Belogour further disrespected his Ukraine-based tech team — now under siege — with subsequent remarks in the Reformer (March 2), when he managed but a small nod to the unexpected (by him) unity and courage of Ukrainians. Who knew they’d be so tough and self-defining? Well, the Ukrainians did. Having lost millions of lives standing up to another evil Russian dictator, Josef Stalin, they know what they’re made of.

As over a million defenseless refugees flee their homes and country, millions more, of every age, are staying or returning home to help repel Putin. They are being joined by groups of U.S. military vets unable to stand by and watch this ruthless attack on democracy and humanity.

To Belogour, a Belarusian-born foreign currencies trader, the impending devastation of Ukraine only fueled profit fantasies. Not once did his column mention the loss of freedom for the Ukrainian people, the death and destruction ahead. It’s all about treasuries, currencies, debt, prices, interest rates. Not only is his take on things dishonorable, and a disgrace to the papers in which it appears, even the economic boon he envisions is more fantasy than forecast.

Our democracy allows you to express your opinion, however ugly, whether or not you own the paper that prints it. But I’ve been thinking about another part of FDR’s “Four Freedoms” speech from 1941 — "Freedom from Fear" — memorialized by Norman Rockwell’s painting of a small-town father checking in on his safe, sleeping child. The newspaper dangling from his hand is the Bennington Banner.

Robin Vaughan Kolderie

Hoosick, N.Y., March 6