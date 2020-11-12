Editor of the Reformer,
We're all friends of the library, every one of us who uses it. But maybe you didn't know that you can make it official. With a donation of any amount you can become a Friend of Brooks Memorial Library and know that you are joining a group of people who show their love by supporting the “extras” that make our library special. Friends share, and FOBML provide resources to share with the entire community.
In this time, contributions to the Friends is vitally important. FOBML supports databases such as Ancestry.com, where individuals can search for family roots, and the Foundation Center, where artists, entrepreneurs and non-for-profit agencies can find funding for projects and programs. Without the Friends we would not have the laptops representatives used to attend Town Meeting. Launchpads for kids, (tablets with carefully curated educational games), are contributing to the literacy, both traditional and technological, of our youngest patrons. The 1st Wednesday lectures from Vermont Humanities Council have become more popular than ever and are sponsored by the Friends. We thank our lucky stars for our wonderful library, made even more so by our Friends, and you can see those stars more clearly when you borrow the telescope purchased with Friends funds!
“The Friends support has been absolutely critical during this time of the pandemic shutdown," said Brooks Library Director Starr LaTronica. “The library was able to continue to meet the needs of the community through online services funded by the Friends. Streaming video from Kanopy, Acrorn TV and The Great Courses provided entertainment, enrichment and much needed diversion. Patrons could download ebooks and audiobooks and our enewsletter kept the community informed and engaged. All of that was made possible by our Friends.”
Donations can be sent to the library at 224 Main Street, Brattleboro, VT 05301, or here: http://brookslibraryvt.org/donate-online.
If you don't feel you can donate money, then please consider donating your time. The Friends need volunteers to help with upcoming projects, and new members for the board of directors. If you feel you want to get involved, please email Betsy Wagenknecht at friendsofbrookslibraryvt@gmail.com.
Sincerely,
Betsy Wagenknecht
Brattleboro, Nov. 10