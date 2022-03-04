To the editor: The renovation of the Bellows Falls Garage signifies an uplifting and a facelift for the Bellows Falls community. After years standing undeveloped, windows without glass, a monolithic reminder of a bygone era, an impressive apartment building will bring new life to the village’s northern corner.

I applaud the tireless, longstanding efforts of the Windham Windsor Housing Trust. Plans had to be changed, approved and re-approved. The staff of the Housing Trust maintained a steadfast commitment to this project. They also sought input from community members and took that input seriously. The strong impression was that they valued our voices.

What does the Bellows Falls community get out of this? Twenty-seven new apartments, a commercial space, a major addition to our Grand List and the removal of an eyesore. The new Bellows Falls Garage signals that this Village is expanding, improving, growing and believing it itself.

Sincerely,

Barbara Ternes

Bellows Falls, Feb. 21