To the editor:
To all my friends and neighbors,
I have just returned from walking through the gardens at Trinity Lutheran Church on Western Avenue here in Brattleboro. There is such a beautiful progression of flowers in bloom as I walk around the church. Over the last few years the property committee has created something very special. The flowers flow so naturally and there is no formality to the gardens. Walk it slowly and notice each individual bloom and plant. During this season of the year it is absolutely gorgeous. Be sure to walk to the back of the church to a small worship space that also has wonderful flowers and plants throughout it.
What an uplifting experience. I hope you do not miss it.
Sincerely,
Steve Carlton
Brattleboro, June 5