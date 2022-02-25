To the editor: I'm writing in support of David Gartenstein's candidacy for moderator of Brattleboro's Representative Town Meeting. Having had a small role in town government in the past, I find David's demonstrated commitment to the town very impressive, with service on the Development Review Board, town school board, BUHS board, and on the Select Board for a combined total of more than 20 years. And having watched David's work as chair of the Select Board, I can attest to his fairness and competence in that role.
When Lawrin Crispe announced he would not continue as moderator, I had concerns about who would be available to fill this important role. A skillful and knowledgeable moderator contributes mightily to the success of Brattleboro's unique form of town government, balancing a variety of viewpoints and personalities while maintaining efficiency and fairness. When David announced his intention to run, I was immediately heartened because I felt he would do an excellent job. I still feel that way, and I hope many others will join me in supporting David Gartenstein for town meeting moderator.
Sincerely,
Franz Reichsman
District 2 representative
Brattleboro, Feb. 23