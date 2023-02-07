Letter: Hearing about oppression To the editor: Last week, Brattleboro was treated to an evening of Windham County's Got Tale…

To the editor: I was just reading Dan DeWalt’s letter that was published titled "Hearing About Oppression" and I felt like weighing in. I am good friends with the “parent” mentioned. Sometimes the way someone looks is misleading. This parent is a mixture of races, including black. The child singing the song was white presenting, potentially this child was not white as well. Here’s the thing, the man who wrote this letter completely misunderstood the reason this parent was troubled. For a white presenting child to sing a song about people being hung, a song that Billie Holiday went to jail for, seemed insensitive to people of color in the crowd. Oftentimes white people feel they are being supportive to people of color when really they’re being tone deaf, and virtue signaling. Just wanted to say, this Dan DeWalt got it wrong.

Cheers,

Natalie Reeves

Savannah, Ga., Feb. 4

(The writer grew up in Chester, Vermont and Northampton, Mass.)