To the Editor: Are you one of the many clueless voters in America who actually believe all of these criminal and civil charges against Trump will matter? If you are then hold tight you're in for a big, unpleasant surprise! Ya see, here in America we delay, delay and delay! We get high priced, killer lawyers and appeal everything and object, question, file counter charges, get out on bail, and maneuver our way into a path leading to total "innocence." That's America and the courts. Like it or not, even guys like Trump have rights. They have lots of lawyers too.
So, the Trump cases will not matter. He will skate away into the sunset and run for president, which is exactly what some of us are trying to prevent. However, the US Constitution has a section which can prevent this from happening. It is the 14th amendment, section three which allows the states to remove any person from the ballot who has done un-American things. Like for example, encourage a riot at the capital, try to change an election, etc. This is not presidential. Trump is worse then just not presidential. He is a threat to us all. Let's get him off the ballots.
Regards,
Tom King
Shaftsbury, Sept. 15