To the editor: Pliny Park has always been an eyesore. It will be more so after the trees are removed ("Brattleboro's Pliny Park requires tree removal; meeting set for Thursday," Jan. 4). Maybe it should be renamed "Pliny Parking Lot."

Brattleboro's Pliny Park requires tree removal; meeting set for Thursday BRATTLEBORO — The town’s tree warden is recommending the removal of three trees to protect b…

This space should be returned to its previous grassy state, a patch of green in otherwise paved downtown.

Thanks for all your good reporting.

Tom Murray

Brattleboro, Jan. 5