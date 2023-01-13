Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

To the editor: Pliny Park has always been an eyesore. It will be more so after the trees are removed ("Brattleboro's Pliny Park requires tree removal; meeting set for Thursday," Jan. 4). Maybe it should be renamed "Pliny Parking Lot."

This space should be returned to its previous grassy state, a patch of green in otherwise paved downtown.

Thanks for all your good reporting.

Tom Murray

Brattleboro, Jan. 5