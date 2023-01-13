To the editor: Pliny Park has always been an eyesore. It will be more so after the trees are removed ("Brattleboro's Pliny Park requires tree removal; meeting set for Thursday," Jan. 4). Maybe it should be renamed "Pliny Parking Lot."
BRATTLEBORO — The town’s tree warden is recommending the removal of three trees to protect b…
This space should be returned to its previous grassy state, a patch of green in otherwise paved downtown.
Thanks for all your good reporting.
Tom Murray
Brattleboro, Jan. 5