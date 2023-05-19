To the editor: What happens if the debt ceiling isn't raised and America defaults? Nothing good. In fact, it could be something really bad.
No one can deny the deficit is out of control, and there must be budget cuts. Moreover, no one can deny not raising the debt ceiling and default is insanity. The position taken by both of "my way or the highway" demonstrates just how out of touch Congress and the Administration are with what is best for the country.
What is my solution? If America really believes in "We the people..." cut everything 1 percent. Yes, everything, starting with all the salaries, particularly Congress and the Administration and Social Security payments which includes me. We are all on this sinking ship. We all need to bail it out.
Dean Lynch
Putney, May 16