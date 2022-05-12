To the editor: You may have heard that the reapportionment has been completed and signed by the governor. There has been a change to the towns in Windham-3 due to the significant population loss in Northeast Windham County. Athens, Grafton and Windham will now join Chester in the newly formed Windham-Windsor district. Windham-3 will comprise Brookline, Rockingham, and Westminster.
I plan to run in the 2022 election representing the “new” Windham-3, but I am regretting that I will lose constituents in Athens, Grafton, and Windham. I have appreciated the relationships I have formed, the questions asked which led to research and new knowledge, and the fun of learning about each community. Thank you for your support these last two years.
As the primary (August 9) and general election (November 8) approach, I look forward to meeting my new potential constituents in Westminster and reconnecting with those in Brookline and Rockingham!
It is important to remember that I will be representing “old” Windham-3 until January 2, 2023, so as always, please be in contact with your thoughts, questions, and concerns through my website: LeslieGoldmanVT.com, email: lgoldman@leg.state.vt.us, or by phone: 802-869-2989.
Rep. Leslie Goldman
Member, Health Care Committee
Windham-3
Athens, Brookline, Grafton, Rockingham, slice of Westminster, Windham
May 6