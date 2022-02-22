To the editor: A 26-year resident of Williamsville in the town of Newfane, I'm writing to support Ann Golob, Jeff Chevalier, and Katy Johnson-Aplin for election/re-election to the Newfane Select Board.
Currently on the Select Board, Ann represents Newfane on the Windham Regional Planning Commission; she's the Select Board's liaison to our town's planning commission; and she has put ample hours and effort into preparing us for the receipt of federal ARPA funds. Ann is a real asset to our town.
Jeff, a small business owner, seeks a Select Board seat, he says, do his part to help the town to be the best place it can be. A Newbrook School parent, he adds: "I have a strong belief in the utilization of public space and public assets to make the lives of the townspeople better. I am fiscally conservative yet socially progressive. I believe inclusivity, transparency, and justice to be the foundation of any well-run town. I would like to do my best to help Newfane continue to be a place I am proud to call my home."
Katy Johnson-Aplin, a lifelong resident of Newfane and a product of our schools, is currently serving on the Select Board. I strongly urge her re-election. "In the last year," Katy says, "I’ve had to rapidly learn the tasks and expectations of the position and have enjoyed every minute of it. I’m glad to serve my hometown and give back to the community I love, and I hope to expand on that foundation of knowledge I’ve gained.
"As a homemaker," she adds, "I’ve had more time to work on projects for the town, and put my energy to good use digesting lengthy legislation and presenting it to the rest of the Select Board. We’re living in an era of polarized opinions and I’m willing to listen to anyone who wishes to talk with me, which I believe is key to successful, equitable leadership in a small community like ours. With your support I look forward to continuing on the board, and seeing through long-process agenda items like decisions on projects for the ARPA monies and the Act 250 process for the town gravel pit which will be ongoing this coming year.”
The vision, energy, commitment, and experience of these three candidates combined will yield a great contribution to the Newfane Select Board and to the town.
Respectfully,
Annie Landenberger
Williamsville, Feb. 18