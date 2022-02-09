To the editor: It is time to vote for our Newfane Select Board members, and we have a number of candidates to choose from, which is wonderful. We are very grateful to anyone who takes on this job. Having served on many boards, we both know how much time this kind of service demands.
Ann Golob was one of these. She spoke of her experiences in past workplaces and brought a broad understanding to the issue. She was level headed when speaking, and presented logical, clear arguments for her case. We personally feel she speaks with experience, compassion and intelligence.
Another candidate for the board is Jeff Chevalier. Jeff is a small business owner who lives in Newfane. He has a family and a child at NewBrook Elementary School. He says “I am running for Select Board to do my part to help our town to be the best place it can be. I am fiscally conservative yet socially progressive. I believe inclusivity, transparency and justice to be the foundation of any well-run town. I would like to do my best to help Newfane continue to be a place I am proud to call my home.”
Finally, we would like to recommend Katy Johnson-Aplin as well, who, like Ann, is currently on the board. She is a lifelong resident of Newfane; she even babysat for our kids when she was 15! She has served in the military, and so brings discipline to her work.
These candidates each have a lot to offer our town, and we hope you will vote for them!
Johanna Gardner
Bahman Mahdavi
Newfane, Feb. 5