To the editor: These are difficult days for the rule of democracy, openness, fairness, and just plain decency. Every day it seems the bar is lowered with no end in sight. This can make us feel powerless, at least at effecting positive change at the world or national level. Yet we have the important power in our hands, to safeguard our values close to home, in our local communities, and that is where we can start. I truly hope we in Newfane will elect three good people to represent us, two of whom have already shown us the good work they do: Ann Golob, and Katy Johnson-Aplin. And Jeff Chevalier will make three. They have my vote.
Respectfully,
Bert Picard
S. Newfane, Feb. 4