To the editor: Newfane residents need Select Board members who will be good stewards of both our land and the people who live on it. Our town and villages fare the best when Select Board members are open-minded and committed to serving the needs and interests of a diverse community. Our community thrives when it is represented by individuals who are prepared to tackle important and current issues, such as climate change, racism and inequitable Internet access, in a rational and informed manner.
I believe that Ann Golub, Katy Johnson-Aplin and Jeff Chevalier meet these standards and would set a tone for the Select Board that welcomes input from many voices. They would foster collaboration, cooperation and respect in ways that would help to sustain the quality of rural life we cherish here in southern Vermont.
Respectfully submitted,
Kim Friedman
South Newfane, Jan.27