To the editor: The pending indictments of Donald Jr., Ivanka and Eric Trump remind me of a letter I wrote to them a few weeks after their father's inauguration:
March 1, 2017
Dear Donald, Ivanka and Eric,
Being your father's age (older, a bit), I've been around enough to know some about life. And I want to offer an advice.
It is that, before very long, what you're now doing with your good education and other advantages will start to pale. Building or getting your name on hotels and golf courses for the rich won't continue to provide much satisfaction that's worth much.
You'll get richer. Maybe famouser. But, if that's the sum of what you've done with your life, in the end it won't feel very good.
Why not use your good minds and extraordinary resources to do things you can, one day, be really proud of? For the cost of some fancy hotels, think how much good housing you could build for the not-well-off. Or how much you could do to support education for girls in places in the world where that's sorely needed. Or justice, where that's needed. And giving your selves to that good work, not just money.
If you do that, I promise that, as your lives go on, you will feel better about yourselves. And your children will be prouder.
I hope you'll forgive the off-the-wall but heartfelt advice. You have so much to offer.
Sincerely,
Byron Stookey
Brattleboro, Jan. 20