Editor of the Reformer:
Something for all of us to ponder. I read this recently in the Bible. Paul's letter to the Galatians, Chapter 5, Liberty and Charity: "My brothers, you were called, as you know, to liberty; but be careful, or this liberty will provide an opening for self-indulgence. Serve one another, rather, in works of love, since the whole of the Law is summarized in a single command: Love your neighbor as yourself. If you go snapping at each other and tearing each other to pieces, you had better watch or you will destroy the whole community."
Remi Morrissette
Vernon, Jan. 9