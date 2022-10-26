To the editor: Regarding the Vermont GOP "Excess Ballot" reporting system: In response to your article on page B2 of the Friday Oct. 21 Reformer ("VTGOP launches 'Excess Ballot' reporting system"), is the Vermont Republican Party trying to spread false concerns about voter fraud?

VTGOP launches 'Excess Ballot' reporting system MONTPELIER — Vermont GOP Chairman Paul Dame announced the creation of an “Excess Ballot” rep…

The GOP Chairman Paul Dame announced a reporting system to ask voters receiving an incorrectly addressed mail ballot to report directly to the GOP, based on his personal experience with one extra ballot mailed to his home and on his conversations during "two radio appearances." Surely the chairman must have access to better information, and be familiar with the excellent election systems in place in our state? But perhaps he was too busy to turn that ballot envelope over and read the instructions ...

Here's what he missed: "If you receive a ballot in error, contact your Town or City clerk immediately." Contact information is then provided to reach the Secretary of State by mail, the State elections website and phone, and also a City/ Town Clerk contacts link. No political party should claim rights to manage an election, just as neither ball-team provides their own umpires for a baseball game.

Gerald Hiam

Putney, Oct. 24