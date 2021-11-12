To the editor: The following letter was sent to Gov. Phil Scott.
I am a physician certified in family medicine/geriatric medicine -- one of only four Vermont family physicians who successfully certified when the geriatrics exam was first offered in 1988. My entire medical career has been in Vermont since July of 1974. I am currently the medical director of Pine Heights in Brattleboro where I have the honor and privilege working with an exceptionally forward-thinking administer, Diane Sullivan, and director of nursing services, David Beauregard, RN.
The three of us outlined a plan to keep Pine Heights COVID-19 free. Through diligence of enforcing personal protective equipment [PPE] use and isolation of residents when indicated, we have been successful to date – there has not been a single case of COVID-19 in a resident at Pine Heights.
A few weeks ago, one of our CNAs was identified as being COVID-19 positive by our screening. This worker had all three Pfizer immunizations. This worker had absolutely no symptoms throughout the entire course of illness. Had the worker not been following masking procedures, it is my opinion that COVID-19 would have infected residents. As it is, we remain COVID-19 free.
From yesterday’s WCAX website:
Gov. Phil Scott late Thursday said the spike should come as a wake-up call. “Enough is enough, it’s time to step up and get vaccinated – something over 90 percent of your fellow Vermont adults have done,” Scott said in a statement. “Choosing not to take these steps is leading to unnecessary illness, hospitalizations, and death in our communities.”
Unfortunately, you left something out: the importance of masking.
Governor Scott: Enough is enough. It is time for you to step up and declare an emergency and mandate masking.
Right now, you are clutching defeat from the jaws of victory. Please help us health care workers put this pandemic to rest.
Respectively,
Walter J. Griffiths, MD
Brattleboro, Nov. 5