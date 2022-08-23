To the editor: Our most successful Grace Cottage Hospital Fair Day ever!
Thanks to generous and enthusiastic fairgoers and more than 185 volunteers who donated a total of 2,700 volunteer hours throughout the year, the 72nd Annual Grace Cottage Hospital Fair Day was a great success.
On Saturday, August 6, hundreds of local community members and visitors gathered on the Townshend Common and enjoyed the many treats and delicious food options; bid in the auction; purchased household items, books and plants; listened to music; took a chance in the raffle; showed off their face paint; rode ponies; “fished”; and played countless games of Bingo. The highlight, though, was being together again, greeting old and new friends and family.
A record $105,000 was raised which, after Fair Day expenses, will be put towards the much-needed expansion of Grace Cottage’s Emergency Department. Construction of the 17×42-ft. expansion will greatly improve patient privacy and security, and is expected to begin in October, to be completed in early 2023.
On behalf of all the patients that Grace Cottage serves, thank you to everyone who helped to make Hospital Fair Day the best ever. This small, independent rural hospital wouldn’t exist without your support.
Doug DiVello, president and CEO
Grace Cottage Family Health & Hospital
Townshend, Aug. 16