To the editor: I have to respond to the awful Lindsay Graham predicting that there will be war in the streets if the Justice Department dares to bring charges against Donald Trump.
For those of us who have studied how intimate partner violence works, there's always the beater and the beaten. And the beater doesn't always beat. Instead he holds the threat of his exploding temper, his uncontrollable anger, over the other, demanding silent suffering, calling for complicity, pretending to be the fair and reasonable one, gaslighting the victim and blaming her for provoking his despicable acts, until she no longer knows what she believes ...
That's how it works.
People in that situation may listen more to their instinct for survival, their avoidance of pain. They may hide and not confront. They let their fear of what could happen prevent the positive action they need to take.
That's the card that Trump and Graham and their collaborators are playing. What wretched human beings!
Peter Gould
Brattleboro, Aug. 31