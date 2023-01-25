To the editor: My thanks to the Audubon Society for their program last Tuesday night in the main room of the library featuring Fred Homer and veterinarian Ron Svec who are a devoted tag team ready to rescue birds in distress. The room was full and appreciation was overflowing. Truly these two are incredible people, ready to set aside anything at moments notice to care, heal and nurture wildlife. Their activities serve to elevate public awareness and support and they are greatly appreciated.
Jack Lilly
Brattleboro, Jan. 19