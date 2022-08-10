To the editor: When Cathy Barrows retires, she will be greatly missed by many ("'Friend to every creature': Longtime Brattleboro animal control officer retires with stories to tell," Aug. 1). She had an often heartbreaking job, but always showed compassion for animals.

Several years ago, Cathy helped me trap a feral cat living in a basement. This poor cat had never had any human contact let alone veterinary care. The owner was unable to care for this sick cat and gave me permission to trap and then euthanize this animal. I tried but was unable to trap the cat until I contacted Cathy for help. With Cathy’s help, the cat was trapped the next day. Cathy came to pick up the cat, and treated her with gentle kindness. I will be forever grateful to Cathy for her compassion and sensitivity that day. It was a difficult day for all of us.

Carol Klute

Brattleboro, Aug. 2