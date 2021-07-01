Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.

To the editor: As a member of the 1970 and 1971 BUHS girls tennis teams, I greatly appreciated the recent article recognizing the Colonettes’ 64-0 record over a five-year period ("The Streak: Brattleboro at the forefront of women's athletics," June 26).

The Streak: Brattleboro at the forefront of women's athletics BRATTLEBORO — Athletic streaks have always been a subject of fascination. Joe DiMaggio hit i…

As Helen Burgess mentioned, many of us were fortunate to participate in the Brattleboro Outing Club’s terrific summer tennis programs. We also benefitted from our dedicated and enthusiastic BUHS tennis coaches, Elaine Sedgwick and Mary Ann Ozdarski.

I am not sure how many members of the 1970-74 BUHS girls’ tennis teams went on to play college tennis. Thanks to my BOC and BUHS tennis team training and experiences, I played four years on The College of William & Mary’s women’s varsity team, serving as captain my senior year. After graduating from William & Mary, I taught history and coached tennis at the high school level for many years.

I am forever grateful for the wonderful sports programs in my hometown, Brattleboro!

Lindy Grass Poling, BUHS ’71 (BUHS Tennis Teams 1968, 1969, 1970, co-captain 1971)

Adjunct/University Supervisor, The College of William & Mary

Williamsburg, Va., June 28