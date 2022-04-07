To the editor: Having just walked by an incident involving several members of the Brattleboro Police Department, I'm reminded once again that we are so well served by this group of dedicated, kind, and respectful town employees. Time and again I see police officers exercising patience and understanding while engaging with people who are struggling, impaired, angry, and sometimes dangerous. This is not easy work. I'm so grateful for the safety they provide and all the ways they contribute to make this a better community than it would be in their absence. Thank you.
Paul Rodrigue
Brattleboro, April 1